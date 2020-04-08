The Appointments Committee of Parliament is set to vet the Deputy Health Minister-designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

He said this in an interview on Eyewitness News today, Wednesday.

“The Speaker suspended the meeting again. It [sitting] is not done because the Appointment Committee after meeting this afternoon has decided that they are going to vet the President’s nominee, in the person of Dr. Okoe Boye next week Wednesday. If they do, Parliament will have to be summoned again to deal with his matter possibly Thursday or Friday,” the Majority Leader noted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday announced the appointment of Dr. Okoe-Boye as a Deputy Health Minister-designate.

He is to take over from Alexander Abban, who has been moved to the Communications Ministry as a Deputy Minister.