Some local Assemblies in the Ashanti Region continue to bar traders from selling their wares at some markets in a bid to enforce the lockdown directive.

Although traders have been allowed to trade, authorities have expressed concerns over failure by traders to observe the social distancing protocol.

The Suame Municipal Assembly has temporarily closed down the Suame market. The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly had also taken a similar decision where it closed the Kumasi Central Market.

Authorities at the Suame Municipal Assembly have also cleared structures erected by traders at unauthorized areas.

Chief Executive of the Suame Municipal Assembly, Dr. Osei Bobbie Boahen in a Citi News interview said traders who defy the Assembly’s orders to trade at the market will be made to face the law.

“…We are in discussion with the Queen mothers to find the best possible way out. If at the end of the day, we are able to come out with special modalities by which we can overcome this very basic challenge, we will allow them to come. If we are not convinced then, the market will still be closed until the appropriate time and any trader who defies the order, we will apply the law.”

We’ll close down markets if traders fail to practice social distancing – Alima Mahama

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama had earlier warned of an imminent closure of markets where vendors fail to comply with social distancing directives.

According to her, the need to enforce all relevant protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be paramount in all dealings with the market vendors in the wake of the pandemic.

Speaking to Citi News, Hajia Alima Mahama said, “Sometimes you see that they are not really practising the social distancing but it’s just about sensitizing them and hoping that they’ll comply. They complied in the initial days. It’s getting a bit more difficult now. On the other hand too if we find it getting crowded in some areas, we will close those markets. We may close a few so that we guide them through and if they comply, then we can them let come back.”