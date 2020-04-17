Residents of some parts of Accra say they still lack water despite promises that they will have water tankers supply them such commodity.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a national address last week indicated that government had absorbed the water bills of all Ghanaians for a period of three months.

He said communities without water connections are to get free supply from tanker operators as part of relief packages in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

The President also directed that there must be no interruption in the supply of water but some communities are not benefiting from this.

Citi News’ checks in communities like Latebiokoshie and Adabraka showed that many still lacked water.

In most instances, those who had water flowing through their taps only enjoyed it for a few hours.

Some of the residents who narrated the situation to Citi News said something urgent must be done about the situation to enable them to practice good hygiene.

“It has not been flowing for about two weeks now. We don’t have water. The water will come around midnight and by 3 am it is off. We are told to observe personal hygiene especially frequent hand washing but we don’t have water. Sometimes we have to walk to other places to fetch from wells,” one worried resident at Latebiokoshie said.

“The water comes at dawn so you have to wake up and fetch the water. Apart from that, you sometimes have to wait till around midnight to fetch water. It also doesn’t flow every day. After the lockdown was announced, we surprisingly had water for a whole week but the past three days we haven’t had any water supply,” another resident said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is urging the public to desist from misusing water.

In a statement following the President’s directive, the company said Ghanaians must avoid the unnecessary use of water to “help the company through this critical period”.

The general public has been asked to “cease indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water, moderate the use of treated water for car washing through the use of buckets instead of hosing, and report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against GWCL to the nearest Police station or to the district offices.”