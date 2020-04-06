The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union of TUC Ghana is asking the government to find a special package for Aayalolo drivers as they convey health workers during the partial lockdown.

According to the group, the lives of the drivers are at risk as they will come in contact with the first respondents of COVID-19.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Chairman of the Union, Bernard Owusu said the GHS50 wage the drivers currently receive is inadequate.

“We are not paid monthly. We are being paid GHS50 a day which is honestly not the best for a driver who drives a bus with that large number of people. We believe it is woefully inadequate so there is the need for their emoluments to be increased while they are doing this essential service for the country. Because, if the nurses have had contacts [with infected persons], the drivers will be in danger so this is a serious concern we think the government of the day must look at,” Mr. Owusu said.

The Aayalolo buses on Monday begun supporting the movement of persons offering essential services as parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions observe the partial lockdown declared last week.

This was after President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Minister for Finance and the Minister of Transport to work together to ensure the urgent resumption of the Aayalolo bus service which has been halted due to financial challenges.

Even before this, the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) said it had temporarily grounded its Aayalolo buses due to losses it has been incurring following the social distancing protocols announced by the President and subsequent partial lockdown of Accra.

Following the coming into force of the lockdown in Accra, some essential service providers such as nurses and bank staff complained of the difficulty in reaching their places of work due to the conduct of some security personnel, blocking commercial vehicles from moving to the Central Business District because the drivers fail to observe social distancing on the bus.

The Aayalolo buses, which are more spacious was suggested to allow for effective social distancing to be observed is being promoted to be used as the main mode of transport within the region.