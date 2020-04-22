Fast-moving consumer goods distribution and marketing company, Gold Coast Matcom (GCM) Limited has donated food products worth GHS43,000 to the Ghana Police Service as parts of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The company says, during these difficult times the country is facing, it is making a number of donations to various organizations that are helping to protect the public.

Items donated included 700 litres of Talia oil, 100kg of Nutella, 14, 400 Eveready batteries, 192 Eveready flashlights, and 200 bottles of Incolac milk drink.

The presentation was done by the representatives of the company, Mrs Clara Appiagyei, and Michael Sorsey on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The company also appealed to all Ghanaians to continue to keep supporting the national effort, stay safe and defeat the Coronavirus disease.

The company used the opportunity to thank all health, law enforcement and other public services who are supporting the nation.

“We are donating these items to the Ghana Police Service to support them in this fight of the global pandemic of COVID-19. During this season, we know it is a tough time and so they will need these items as they serve the country. Our message to Ghanaians is to stay safe”, they said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, COP Mr Samuel Monney, Director-General Technical, expressed appreciation of the Police Administration to the company and urged the general public to comply with the precautionary measures put in place to help eradicate the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 1,154 with 120 recoveries.

Gold Coast Matcom Ltd is one of the leading food and beverage distribution company in Ghana representing and distributing quality brands across the country such as Dimes fruit juice, Energizer batteries, Ferrero chocolates, Incolac milk products, Nutella spreads, Pascual yoghurts, Talia sunflower oil and many more.