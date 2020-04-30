Promasidor Ghana has donated ¢300,000 worth of products and cash to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund and other major institutions at the centre of Ghana’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.



Making the presentation at a short ceremony held at the office of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, HR Manager for Promasidor Ghana, Andrews Bodom lauded government’s effort in the fight against the pandemic.

He indicated that the company believes all hands must be on deck to in the fight against the virus which has already claimed 16 lives in the country.

Mr. Bodom said Pomasidor in addition to other ongoing community initiatives is embarking on the donation to the Fund and other frontline institutions.

“For us at Promasidor, we deem it extremely important to contribute our quota to help the agencies who are leading efforts to fight COVID-19 to be able to carry out their roles effectively…This forms part of our corporate social responsibility and we believe that this modest contribution will go a long way to boost the fight,” he said.

A cash component of ¢70,000 in addition to ¢60,000 worth of products was presented to the Fund at the ceremony.

Beneficiaries of the rest of the ¢170,000 included selected hospitals, Greater Accra regional police command, Ashanti regional police command and the military.

The former chief justice, Sophia Akuffo, who is the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, after receiving the cheque donation and the products said the Trust was appreciative of the gesture of Promasidor and promised that the resources will be made available to the needy and vulnerable as mandated by law.