Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked all Ghanaians to come together irrespective of their political affiliations, to help win the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Ghana’s current case count is 566, with the death toll at eight. Four people have, however, fully recovered from the disease.

Dr. Bawumia, after launching the GH COVID-19 Tracker App on Monday, April 13, 2020, said, “It is very important that we stay together as a country and support the President regardless of your political party and leave politics aside for now and support the President to win this battle together. Let us speak with one voice in Ghana and follow the directions that will keep us and our families and neighbours safe. Let us observe the social distancing and wash our hands and we will be fine.”

The government had earlier called on political parties to support its efforts aimed at fighting the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

It said issues surrounding the outbreak of the pandemic in the country must be depoliticized.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said it was important for the various political parties to join forces with the government to help tackle the pandemic.

GH COVID-19 Tracker App

The GH COVID-19 Tracker App, which was launched on Monday by the Vice President, is a user friendly and free to download mobile software application powered by the Ministry of Communication to among other things, help the government in identifying and tracing persons who have come into contact with persons infected with COVID-19.

The government says it will make the App available on Android and iOS platforms for downloads later this week.

While launching the App, Dr. Bawumia said, “It will help us easily track people with the virus, [and] those who have had contact with others. It is also useful in quarantine reliability, in case certain individuals need self-quarantine.”

The App will help track telephone numbers of people who have recently been to certain countries around the world. The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) will use the information to determine who to provide an extra layer of screening.

It will also help in checking for COVID-19 symptoms and pertinent risk factors and will answer COVID-19 questions as well as provide digital assistance.

