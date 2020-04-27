Ghana’s fastest-growing television station, Citi TV will be holding a virtual concert on May Day in honour of health workers, who have been hailed for their role on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Health workers have been at the forefront of the national conversation since Ghana recorded its first coronavirus cases on March 12, 2020.

“We just thought that since May 1 is workers day, we should put a little concert together for them,” Head of Programmes at Citi TV, Jessica Opare Saforo, said when the concert was announced.

“We recognise the work and importance of our healthcare workers. We realise that they are sacrificing so much for everyone to be able to move around freely,” she added.

Ten musical acts will be performing for free from 9 am to 3 pm on the day in Citi TV‘s studios.

The personalities billed to perform are Okyeame Kwame, Akwaboah, Cina Soul, Mzvee, Knii Lantey, Fameye, Amandzeba, Tagoe Sisters, Kwabena Kwabena and Joe Mettle.

Aside from music, there will be poetry from Apiokor, Chief Moomen and Nana Asase.

Ghana’s novel coronavirus case count stands at 1,550, according to the Ghana Health Service’s most recent update.