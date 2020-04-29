Son of former Vice President, Aliu Mahama, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, marked his 39th birthday by donating assorted items to needy Muslims.

The items which include bags of sugar, packs of milo, milk, water and an undisclosed amount of money were handed over to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, for onward distribution to needy Muslims during the Ramadan period.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the items at the office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Farouk said it was a privilege to celebrate his 39th birthday in the holy month of Ramadan and hence his resolve to provide some basic necessities to underprivileged Muslims to enable them fast.

“April is my birth month and it is very special in my life. The National Chief Imam also celebrated his birthday in April. Instead of taking my friends and family to a restaurant to eat, taking into consideration the month, we are in, that’s Ramadan, I decided to make a gift presentation to the National Chief Imam in the form of 50 bags of sugar, packs of milo, boxes of milk, sachet water, bottled water and an undisclosed amount of money. I decided to spend my birth month with the Chief Imam by seeking his blessings and also donating through him to needy Muslims,” Alhaji Faruok added.

On his political aspirations, the Yendi NPP parliamentary aspirant solicited for the blessings of Sheikh Sharabutu for the race ahead.

He also indicated that the visit to the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu was to “seek his blessings as I intend to lead the people of Yendi. If you care to know, I am an aspirant in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries in Yendi and I need the intervention of the spiritual leader as a birthday gift and also to pray for my late father and the Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and the people of Yendi constituency.”

On his part, the National Chief Imam showed appreciation for the gesture.

He said intercessory prayers for Alhaji Farouk and wished him well in his contest and the rest of his life.