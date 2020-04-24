As Muslims begin the month of Ramadan today [24th April 2020], the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu has noted that this year’s Ramadan will be different due to the absence of its related devotional activities; Tarawih, Isah Qadr and Tafsir.

These changes come into effect due to the compliance of the presidential directives on public gathering, social distancing protocols among others.

He assured Muslims that this does not affect the quality of their fast.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his solidarity with the Muslim community as his directives change the structure of this year’s Ramadan due to COVID-19.

Speaking on Eye Witness News, Shiek Aremeya Shaibu said: “any gathering that will bring the risk of further spread is going to be suspended…Let’s pray that we are able to tame the COVID-19 virus before we will be able to celebrate [Eid al-Fitr] in a congregation but if it continues I can foresee that we are unable to celebrate publicly per the tradition of Islam”.

Also, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has encouraged the Muslim community to abide by the presidential directives in the month of Ramadan.

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu further explained the devotional activities and their relevance which will not be observed.

“The first one is the Tarawih which is an evening prayer which comes after the Isha. It is one of the prayers that the Prophet has spoken about that if one performs it God is going to grant him forgiveness of sins.”

“Secondly, we will lose what we call the Qadr, the last 10 days of Ramadan vigil that is kept by Muslims. It is a special moment where Muslims come with a broken heart with all humility and people broken in tears praying fervently for forgiveness and God’s mercy. ”

“Thirdly, what we know of Ishar the social breaking of fast done at various levels; the community level, institutional levels and diplomatic levels these are going to be missing so it’s going to be different.”

“The last one is the absence of Tafsir which is the interpretation of the Holy Qur’an by scholars in various communities in the country. This is the time that Muslims get very close to the Qur’an; learn about what has been said, commandments, prohibitions, encouragements, inspirations and hope.”

Ban on public gatherings

President Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020, declared the ban on all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

At the time, Ghana had recorded six cases of COVID-19.

In a new development, the President on April 12 extended it by an additional two weeks as the country had a record of 554 confirmed cases on April 12 2020.

The COVID-19 case count currently stands at 1,279.

Due to this, this year’s Easter was celebrated without the usual activities.

Discussions ongoing to decide on lifting ban or not

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has indicated that some circumstances and conditions have to be carefully considered before the ban on public gatherings is lifted.