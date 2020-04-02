The Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry will be spearheading a three-day “massive clean-up exercise” in Accra and Kumasi from April 3 to April 5.

The Ministry will be working with the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies and members of the Environmental Service Providers Association “led by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.”

“The exercise is to utilize the lockdown period to ensure effective cleaning and cleansing of the cities in support of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease,” a statement from the Ministry said.

The exercise will focus on the desilting of gutters, collection and disposal of refuse from homes, public places and lorry parks and the emptying of street litter bins.

Residents were advised to “keep their homes and immediate surroundings clean at all times and refrain from indiscriminate littering and disposal of refuse.”

The lockdown has exposed the amount of rubbish generated in Accra.

There are heaps of rubbish along the streets of Accra with some concerned persons demanding some attention from the government.

In line with these concerns, the Ministry urged environmental service providers “to ensure regular collection and disposal of waste from homes within their concessional areas.”

