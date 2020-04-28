The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners as part of its Cooperate Social Responsibility has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other sanitary items to Citi FM and Citi TV.

Speaking to Citi News after the donation, the President of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, Collins Osei Kusi, charged the media not to relent on their efforts in supporting the government to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The association also donated GHS 50,000 to the national COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The gesture, according to the association was also part of its collective responsibility to support frontline workers in the COVID-19 Case Management.

The Association donated food items including, 50 Bags of Rice, 10 boxes of sardines, 10 boxes of two-litre bottles of oil, and 50 packs of bottled water.

The Central Destitute and Infirmary Hospital at Bekwai in the Ashanti Region also benefited from a donation of Food items and Toiletries worth GHS 9,000.

The Association has also donated PPE, assorted items and toiletries worth GHS40,000 to the Dunkwa On-Offin Municipal Hospital.

Apart from the hospitals, the association also donated PPE, sanitization wipes, hand sanitizers and liquid soaps worth GHS11,691 to some selected media houses including GTV, TV3, GH ONE and Joy News.