The Eastern Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is calling on the general public to shun away from stigmatizing persons suspected to have been infected with the novel coronavirus disease.

“We appeal to all citizens to desist from stigmatizing (name-calling, branding, finger-pointing) those

thought to be infected by COVID-19 such as returnees, contacts of confirmed cases, foreigners or various

ethnic groups thought to be infected with COVID-19. This behaviour is counterproductive and unfair. We can

only fight COVID-19 when we are united,” a statement from the Regional Health Directorate said.

The Region has so far recorded 23 COVID-19 cases.

Giving updates on the region’s developments after its confirmed case in the statement signed by the Eastern Regional Director of Health Services of the GHS, Dr. Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko, the Service lamented the “lack of physical or social distancing across the region, especially in commercial areas”.

It further urged the general public to support them in kind or cash to strengthen their preparation on a possible increase in the spread of the disease in the region.

“We are imploring individuals and groups, corporate bodies etc to support this fight against COVID-19 by

donating in cash or kind such as PPEs, ventilators, beds, mattresses, infusion pumps, fuel, sanitizers etc to the

Regional Health Directorate to support the work our teams are doing across the region and also to support the

setting up of a 100-bed COVID-19 Treatment Centre in the Region,” it stated.

Current cases of COVID-19

Ghana’s total case count for COVID-19 stands at 378.

Six deaths and four recoveries have also been recorded.