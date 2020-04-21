Dr Koma Jehu-Appiah, a Public Health Physician and a member the National Democratic Congress’ COVID-19 technical team, believes the government could have made use of some of the stranded head porters, also known as kayayei, in Accra in its sensitisation on the novel coronavirus.

At the beginning of the lockdown of Accra, over 70 head porters tried to sneak home to Walewale in the North East Region but were stopped at Ejisu and returned to Accra sparking some outrage.

The government eventually housed and fed the head porters but Dr. Jehu-Appiah believes they could have been used for much more.

“We missed an opportunity when those Kayayei ladies used their own money, transporting themselves to wherever they came from. When they were brought back, I believe what you should have done is tested these girls and those who were negative could have been given education and sent back in state transport to their communities.”

“You know what these girls would have done in their communities? They would have given education to their peers. They could have been the ambassadors of COVID-19 in their regions,” Dr. Jehu-Appiah said.

In his view, the predominant mode of sensitisation over TV and radio has not been effective.

“These girls could have given this basic information and I believe that we missed an opportunity but we can still try to improve education,” he added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the partial lockdown on some parts of the country but some observers have expressed concern with the preparedness of the affected areas.

One of the markers the World Health Organisation recommends before the lockdowns are relaxed is significant sensitisation and engagement of persons to prepare them for the threat of the virus.