Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has appealed to Ghanaians to strictly adhere to restrictions imposed by lockdown and social distancing as Ghana takes measures to contain COVID-19.

As at 2230GMT on 9th April, 2020, 378 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the country.

The former President said the virus could easily spread into other communities if the rule of social distancing is ignored.

“Some seem not to appreciate the severity of the pandemic and are failing woefully to respect the social distancing restrictions and the stay-at-home directives. We need not allow this virus to spread into our communities. It will spread if we fail to be disciplined and stay at home,” Mr. Rawlings said in his Easter message.

Government has extended the lockdown imposed on some parts of the country by one more week.

The extension which takes effect from Monday, April 13, 2020 will be subject to review.

“The decision has been taken through the issuance of another executive instrument to extend the restriction of movements in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts by one more week beginning 1am on Monday the 13th of April, subject to review,” the President said.

The President earlier announced a two-week partial lockdown of some parts of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area including Tema and Kasoa as well as the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area as parts of the effort to stop the spread of the viral disease in the country.

The decision was also aimed at assisting the government to enhance its contact tracing and testing efforts.

Below is the statement from Mr. Rawlings

*PAIN, SACRIFICE VITAL TO COVID-19 FIGHT

– RAWLINGS’ EASTER MESSAGE*

As we enter into the period of Easter I wish to extend the spirit of peace, love and goodwill to all Ghanaians in these onerous times.

Easter is about the sacrifice Christ had to endure for humanity. As we observe the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ, we must acknowledge that pain and sacrifice are essential ingredients in overcoming every challenge.

For the first time in the lives of many of us, we have to spend Easter at home devoid of the Church services, family outings, get-togethers and Easter Monday festivities.

Let us use this period for thorough introspection and dedicate ourselves to doing what is right for God, humanity and country.

Let us adhere strictly to the restrictions imposed by the lockdown and let us maintain good sanitation and hygiene habits and social distancing directives as we commit to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some seem not to appreciate the severity of the pandemic and are failing woefully to respect the social distancing restrictions and the stay-at-home directives. We need not allow this virus to spread into our communities. It will spread if we fail to be disciplined and stay at home.

During this period, let us also remember our brothers and sisters who are less privileged by supporting them with food and shelter. I also urge corporate institutions and all Ghanaians who can afford so to support government’s efforts to stem the spread of the virus by donating generously in cash or kind to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

I wish all Ghanaians an Easter period full of reflection, love, peace and generosity. Let us combat this challenge together drawing on our reserves of unity, patriotism and goodwill.

God bless us all! – JJR

