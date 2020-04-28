The Takoradi Airport at the Airforce Base in the Western Region has benefited from the Citi TV and Zoomlion company limited free disinfection of public institutions as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercise which is part of Citi TV and Zoomlion’s corporate social responsibility comes after similar ones in some 17 public universities across the country.

The Western Region Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Alhaji Abdullah Abdallah who supervised the exercise told Citi News the disinfection has been successful and relevant considering the critical service the Takoradi Airport offers Airforce and the public.

“Having disinfected the public universities, another area where people gather is the airport, so the exercise has been extended to the airports in the country. Today at the Takoradi airport, we have disinfected the arrival hall, the departure hall, the VIP lounge, the offices and most surfaces around the airport. We are doing this just to ensure that viruses would be killed.”

The Takoradi Airforce Base Commander, Group Captain Eric Agyen-Frimpong emphasized the importance of the free-disinfection exercise indicated that the airport at the Takoradi Airforce Base attracts movement of about 500 people per day hence must be safe to protect all that lives.

“We thank Zoomlion and Citi TV for putting this together. We all know how devastating this COVID-19 is. To be frank with you, we have about 500 people passing through the base, taking flight either the rig or to various destinations every day. So we are at the front-line and anybody could pick the virus here, once it finds itself here”, he said.

Capt. Agyen-Frimpong added that the Airforce Base on its own has already put in place some COVID-19 preventive measures including hand-washing devices at various vantage points across the base where both personnel and visitors are made to use, hence the disinfection exercise is a strategic complement.’