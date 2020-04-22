The Management of Tema Tank Farm Limited has donated food relief items to the Kpone Traditional Council and Kpone District Police as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in supporting the vulnerable communities and police.

The donation made to the Kpone Traditional Council comprised of 40 bags of rice, assorted tin fish and tin tomatoes for distribution to the vulnerable and needy within the traditional area.

The food relief items donated to the Kpone District Police consisted of 15 bags of rice, assorted tin fish and 10 boxes of tin tomatoes for distribution among the police.

The Tema Tank Farm Ltd’s Managing Director Mr Bartholomew Darko presenting the items explained that this initiative aims at appreciating the peaceful co-existence within the community and to cushion residents of the impact of the lockdown.

The representatives of the Traditional Council received the items on behalf of the Council and Mr Alex Nii Anang, the Secretary to the Council expressed the council’s appreciation for the kind gesture of TTF among other previous assistances to the community and assured the Management of TTF that the items would reach the people to help reduce the burden on them in those difficult times.

The Kpone District Police Commander, DSP Seth Tay, receiving the items also thanked the Company (TTF) for the donation and emphasised the commitment of the police to continue working hard to guarantee the security of the area for businesses to go about their duties for the ultimate development of the country.

Tema Tank Farm Ltd is the largest privately-owned petroleum storage management company and has been operating in the Tema Industrial Area near the Kpone Community for the past 8 years and have been assisting the Kpone Community and other institutions as a good corporate citizen.

Currently, it is constructing a court and library complex for the Kpone Community.