The shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing price war on crude oil have not only affected business and financial cycles globally but have also significantly impaired the public finances of several countries.

The impact of this unprecedented shock has led several developed and African countries to commit themselves to spend several billions of dollars by increasing their budget deficits in order to restore faith in the economic system and consequently stimulating the economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a $989 billion stimulus package for Japan. In the same vein, Donald trump of the United States and Chancellor Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom unveiled stimulus packages worth a trillion dollars and 200 billion pounds respectively. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy is seeking $6.9 billion from lenders. Likewise, Ghana is requesting almost $892 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Global responses to the pandemic:

Truly, debt accumulation by the government might indeed be inevitable in this COVID-19 war as countries endeavour to escape deep recessions, howbeit, these spending interventions have to be guided along with a theoretical economic framework to fully understand their implications and assess them for optimality.

On one hand, it is the Monetarist framework which argues that recessions could be avoided by increasing the broad money supply in an economy. A typical example is the Quantitative Easing in developed countries that buys assets from the corporations and the corporations spend on business expansion or investment as their money to asset ratio balances rises above the desired level.

On the other hand, it is the Keynesian framework that presupposes that recessions could be avoided by increasing government spending on providing social amenities which will increase the productive capacity of the economy and also reducing the tax burden on the household so they could consume more.

It is obvious from the above that most of the interventions by African countries are based on the Keynesian ideology. However, is this framework rightly implemented in Africa and what are its long-term consequences?

Debt Accumulation in Africa: Consequences and Rationale

The immediate celebration that ensued demonstrates that market participants believe that accumulating debt is without economic consequences and so should be the least of our worries at this present moment.

However, an assessment of the responses to the outbreak reveals that the huge debt accumulation would deal a severe blow in terms of inflation and Exchange rate devaluation, particularly the African context due to the structure of their economies.