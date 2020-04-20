The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that private and commercial vehicles will now be allowed to travel to or from the areas which were affected by the partial lockdown, following the lifting of restrictions on movements on those places.

Commercial travel between the locked-down areas was banned during the period, although transport within the affected cities was allowed to continue with a few restrictions.

The drivers were also ordered to reduce the number of passengers they service per trip, in order to comply with the prescribed social distancing protocols.

In announcing the lifting of the three-week lockdown which had been in place on parts of Accra, Tema and Kumasi, the President directed that social distancing protocols should continue to be observed in these vehicles.

“Operators of public transport are to continue to run with the minimum number of passengers as they have been doing for the last three weeks in maintaining social distancing,” the President said

President Akufo-Addo directed taxi and trotro drivers as well as operators of the various transport terminals to ensure optimal hygienic conditions by providing sanitisers and running water.

“They must also continue to ensure the maintenance of enhanced hygienic conditions in all vehicles and terminals by providing, amongst other things, hand sanitisers, running water and soap for washing of hands. Domestic airlines are required to adhere to the same protocol,” he added.

The lockdown was lifted at 1 am on Monday, April 20 on the President’s orders following his televised address on Sunday night.

During the three-week period, Ghana’s coronavirus cases rose to 1,042 following enhanced testing in the hardest-hit areas.

The President also announced that 68,591 contacts traced have so far been tested with results pending for over 1,000 others.