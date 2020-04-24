The Upper West Regional Health Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Osei Kuffour-Afreh has been reassigned to the national headquarters.

His reassignment according to the GHS is to seek his support in the country’s continuous fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo signed by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Kuffour-Afreh is to take up his new role from Monday, May 11, 2020.

“Based on the exigencies of our operations and in line with your expertise, this is to kindly re-assign you to the Ghana Health Service Headquarters to support our ongoing response actions aimed at containing and preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The re-assignment is with effect from Monday, May 11, 2020.”

Dr. Kuffor-Afreh has been instructed to hand over to one of his deputies pending the commencement of the reassignment.

“Thus, kindly endeavour to hand over properly and in time to the Deputy Director (Public Health) so as to be able to report to this office on the stated date for assignment instructions,” the memo said.

Nurses demand

Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNA) in the region wants the tenure of the Director immediately investigated over what they say is to save the ailing health system in the region.

“This call is important because, his further dragging of the process would worsen the situation as he may not be able to focus on giving instructions to his subordinates as we are beginning to see in some places. It is extremely dangerous to leave gaps at this time given the delicate nature of the health system in the region. Members of the GRNMA constitute up to 70% of the total workforce in the health sector, therefore, when the sector gets bad, our members bear the brunt the most”, the group said.

They have also threatened to “wear red bands to work as a first step to drum home this crucial call…if steps are not initiated for the audit by Monday, April 24, 2020.”

Also, the association called on the GHS and government to conduct urgent forensic investigations into the following:

1. All financial handlings within his reign as Regional Director, especially in his last week in office.

2. The recent quota/financial clearance for the recruitment of staff into the service in the region.

3. All the over 40 CSM deaths in the region.

4. All donations received through the Health Directorate in respect of the fight against COVID19 and CSM in the Upper West Region.