The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has pledged to continue to encourage its membership across public universities in Ghana to contribute greatly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association made this known when the National Executive Committee (NEC) made a cash donation of GHS 15,000 to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) local chapter of the Association also as part of efforts to support the fight against the pandemic donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth GHS 5,000 to the University Hospital.

According to the Association, its membership which includes: Medical Officers/Consultants/specialists, Pharmacists/Laboratory Technologists, and other health professionals are already playing frontline roles to contain the spread of the virus in Ghana.

It also indicated that other members of the Association namely; Administrative staff including Registrars, Finance Officers, Estate Officers, Security Experts and Counsellors are also providing essential services to keep the university structures and facilities running in the midst of the ongoing lockdown.

The Association further said its members are resolute and forever ready to support Ghana and other health facilities who are at the forefront towards containment of the pandemic.

The leadership of GAUA while presenting the amount to the Ashanti Regional Minister reiterated the need for all to support the country’s health professionals to bring the pandemic under control.

President of the Association, Kwame Yeboah Jr. said the fight against the pandemic must not be a fight for only the Government, but for all institutions and individuals in the country.

He stated, for instance, that ICT staff were working to ensure that the University ICT infrastructural facilities function to ensure that the necessary ICT platforms are available to support e-learning during the lockdown period.

He added that “in addition to this, we also urge ourselves to also do what we can, to support not only our hospitals in the Universities but also those hospitals outside”.

The Ashanti Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, while thanking members of the Association for the gesture urged other bodies alike to support the Government in this fight.