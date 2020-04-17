The Upper East Region has recorded four new cases of the novel coronaviruses as of April 16, according to the region’s health directorate.

This brings to eight the total number of cases in the region.

The Upper East Region has also recorded one death from the virus.

“Of the four cases, three are contacts of the first confirmed case and for the first time, one of the cases was detected through routine surveillance in the Bawku Municipality.”

“Unfortunately, the case in Bawku passed on before the laboratory results were received from KCCR. However, being a suspected case [at the time], burial was appropriately supervised,” a statement from the Upper East Region Health Directorate said.