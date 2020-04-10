President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to ensure judicious use of water and light as the country battles with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Government had earlier absorbed the water bill of all Ghanaians for April, May, and June.

President Nana Akufo-Addo during his latest address to the nation on Thursday, April 9, 2020, also said that the government will fully cover the bills of low-income consumers of electricity in the country for April, May and June 2020.

The remaining consumers who fall outside of this category will enjoy a 50 percent reduction in the cost of electricity for the same period.

“This is being done to support industry, enterprises and the service sector in these difficult times, and to provide some relief to households for lost income. Nevertheless, I urge all Ghanaians to exercise discipline in their use of water and electricity,” the President advised.

The President further said these part of measures were aimed at helping to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the social and economic life of the country.

Extention of lockdown

Meanwhile, the government has extended the lockdown imposed on some parts of the country by one more week.

The extension which takes effect from Monday, April 13, 2020, will be subject to review.

“The decision has been taken through the issuance of another executive instrument to extend the restriction of movements in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts by one more week beginning 1 am on Monday the 13th of April, subject to review,” the President said.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count hits 378

Ghana’s confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus has risen to 378 with six deaths and four recoveries.

The President said the new cases were detected as a result of the ongoing enhanced contact tracing and testing exercise.

He pointed out that some 10000 test results are expected in the coming which will enable the government to decide on the way forward.

“We should be able to test some additional 10000 samples in the coming week to gives us a clearer picture to enable us to take a decision on the way forward.”

