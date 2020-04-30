Eight persons including two National Security Operatives and a dismissed soldier are being investigated by the Asankragwa Divisional Police Command for alleged robbery.

The suspects were arrested at a snap checkpoint along the Asankragwa-Wasa road after they allegedly robbed workers at a mining site at Atalla in the Western Region.

According to an internal police memo, the suspects, Anas Adams and George Osei, both National Security Operatives, Samuel Obeng, an alleged dismissed soldier, George Ohene, Jonathan Aryer, Agyeman Jackson, Isaac Akuampah and Patrick Fordjour are currently assisting in investigations.

Some of the items retrieved from the suspects include a vehicle number plate, gold concentrate in five gallons, 15 mobile phones, various foreign currencies and four bags with two military uniforms.

Meanwhile, the alleged leader of the gang, Kofi Asante escaped and is currently on the run.

Below is the police memo:

On 25/04/2020 about 0730 hrs, SUPT HENRY AGBEVE Divisional Crime Officer/ Asankragwa i/c one C/Inspr and 4 other men on board s/vehicle no. GP 5115 driven by G/Cpl Larweh on snap checkpoint duty on Asankragwa – Wasa Dunkwa road intercepted an unregistered black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with 9 men on board.

Their names are 1. ANAS ADAMS, 35 YRS a National Security personnel of Jubilee House Operations; GEORGE OHENE ADJEI 56 YRS, driver and owner of the vehicle; JONATHAN ARYER 28 YRS, Unemployed; AGYEMAN JACKSON, 29 YRS, Unemployed; ISAAC OKUAMPAH 29 YRS, PAINTER; GEORGE OSEI, 35 YRS, NATIONAL Security, ASOMDWE PARK ACCRA; PATRICK FORDJOUR, 29 YRS, Taxi Driver, Kumasi; and SAMUEL OBENG 35, an allegedly dismissed soldier from the Army. However, one KOFI ASANTE who allegedly led the gang managed to escape.

A search on board the vehicle revealed a vehicle number plate with registration number AS 6646-20, gold concentrate in five gallons, 15 mobile phones, various foreign currencies, and four bags in which there were two military uniforms. It was alleged that Samuel OBENG wore one of the uniforms bearing the rank of a Sergeant whiles AGYEMAN Jackson wore one with the rank of a Private.

Preliminary investigation revealed that about 0400hrs of same date, the gang arrived at a mining site near ATALLA, about two hours drive from Asankragwa, with some dressed in the military uniforms, subjected some of the workers to beating, handcuffed and tied them with ropes and abandoned them to their fate and rob them of their gold concentrate. After the act, the supposed soldiers folded the military uniforms into their respective bags and fled in their vehicle. The workers managed to free themselves and ran away.

The Police visited the scene and managed to retrieve the damaged handcuffs and the workers informed police that the suspects came there to rob them of their gold concentrate. The suspects are in custody whilst the vehicle and all other items retained.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commander, C/Supt Nana Kumi has informed one Col. Opoku (RTD) of National Security, Jubilee House on phone no. 0243485677 about the arrest and detention of suspects ANAS ADAMS and GEORGE OSEI both of National Security, Jubilee House Operations. Investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, the complainants have been asked to report to the Police to assist investigation.