President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended the appreciation of the nation to all health workers across the country for the continued sacrifices they are making in caring for those infected with the Coronavirus, and in caring for the sick in general.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Medical Association on Tuesday, 7th April, 2020, at the Jubilee House, the President stated that the purpose of the meeting was “to let you know that I appreciate, and the country appreciates very much, the work that you are doing, and to encourage you that at this stage more than at any time in your professional career, you will really be standing up for the people of Ghana in everything that you do.”

In the presence of the President of the Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea, the President acknowledged that after 63 years of Ghana’s independence, the country has not done well in making readily available all the facilities required for the health workers to function.

He, nonetheless, assured that “on my part and on the part of government, we will continue to see what we can do to meet you halfway, ease the issues that you have. I think you heard my broadcast the other day. I indicated the measures that we want to put in place to support you in the work that you are doing.”

Outlining some of interventions being made to support and motivate health workers during this crisis, President Akufo-Addo stated that “buses for nurses and health workers have started plying the streets of Accra, the allowances that are going to be paid to health workers are being worked out by the Finance Minister, and, very soon, in the course of this month the first payments are going to be made.”

He continued, “the daily allowances that are going to contact traces and all; all of those things are being done. But, above all, in crises of this nature, it is our spirit, our morale, our commitment, to our country, to our society, that will determine the success or otherwise of our ability to confront this menace.”

On the definition of who which group constituted “Frontline Health Workers”, President Akufo-Addo stated that “effort is being made on the part of government, to arrive at an acceptable definition, and I think your input will be very necessary and required, so that we get a definition that makes sense for everybody and which addresses the issue of people who are also in the frontline, as it were, of dealing with this disease.”