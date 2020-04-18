The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has denied reports about its involvement in the demolition of structures at Old Fadama to pave way for the dredging of the Korle Lagoon ahead of the rainy season.

The demolition has rendered squatters homeless amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “The demolition of structures does not come under the mandate of the Ministry of Sanitation of Water Resources. Such exercises are within the mandate of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies”.

The Ministry also stated that “the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, under whose jurisdiction the exercise was carried out, has been at pains to explain the circumstances of the situation”.

The Ministry, therefore, called on the public to “disregard the assertions and rather partner the Ministry to propagate the message of good personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness.”

A.B.A. Fuseini protests against demolition

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini has vowed to ensure that the relevant ministers answer for the recent demolition exercise which has rendered residents homeless.

“I can tell you that as soon as the opportunity comes in Parliament, we are going to call on the relevant ministers; Minister for Local Government or the Minister for Works and Housing or other ministries, to come to Parliament and answer,” he told Citi News.

Also, on Tuesday, 7th April 2020, fire swept through Old Fadama destroying hundreds of structures rendering its residents homeless.

Old Fadama is an urban slum area, home to a lot of scrap dealers and head porters also known as Kayayei.

Below is the full press release;

PRESS RELEASE

SUBJECT: DEMOLITION OF STRUCTURES AT OLD FADAMA–REJOINDER

The attention of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has been drawn to news broadcast and commentary in a section of the media with regards to the demolition exercise carried out at Old Fadama, on April 15, 2020.

(2) The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that no such exercise has been authorized or undertaken by her officials, therefore, the attempt to project the Ministry as an institution involved in the abuse of the rights of citizens living in Agbogbloshie is unfortunate.

(3) It must be noted that the demolition of structures does not come under the mandate of the Ministry of Sanitation of Water Resources. Such exercises are within the mandate of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

(4) For the avoidance of doubt, the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, under whose jurisdiction the exercise was carried out, has been at pains to explain the circumstances of the situation.

(5) We therefore call on the public to disregard the assertions and rather partner the Ministry to propagate the message of good personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness, which we need in our communities now more than ever. The key to fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic starts with the maintenance of good personal hygiene and clean environments.

(6) We would be most grateful for the publication of this Rejoinder to set the records straight.

—The End—

Signed