The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has assured government of its commitment to helping combat the novel Coronavirus in the country post lockdown.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in a national address to the nation, lifted the COVID-19 induced partial lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Areas.

The decision has been met with mixed reactions.

General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Justice Yankson speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, April 20, 2020, after meeting with the President at the Jubilee House said they will do their bit in fighting the virus in the country.

“The President narrated to us beyond the health bit which the profession was looking at. Our priority is skewed towards health and he (president) has made it clear to us that, at this point, he has prioritized the social economic and other considerations slightly above the health implications for which reason he took that decision. We as an association have taken it into good faith and are committed to working with government to ensure that the people of Ghana are actually saved but not destroyed by this disease especially on the front of health workers,” he said.

He further disclosed that the association has made some recommendations to government and they are hoping for its implementation to make Ghanaians safe.

“We believe that we need to take a lot of proactive measures to ensure that even within the potential constraints that this unlocking would have brought to bear, each health personnel will be adequately protected for reason we made some very good suggestions to the President and he has taken them on board and we are expecting that as we move forward, those bids will be implemented for all of us to feel save,” he further added.

‘A careful balance of many factors led to lifting of lockdown’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the decision to lift the partial lockdown was taken after careful consideration of a number of factors.

According to the president, the country’s current capacity “to trace victims of this disease, being able to test, being able to isolate and quarantine those people so that we take them out of the population, and, of course, the treatment”, are some of the factors that led to the decision to lift the partial lockdown.

Again, the President added that “we are also looking at the demography of the disease itself, in terms of the sick, in terms of death. What we will like to do, as decision-makers, is to balance all these factors and to come to a conclusion and a set of solutions that will benefit our people and of course, protect the economy of our country. All of these have been the basket of issues that have led us to take this decision.”

