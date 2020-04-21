The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied reports that it has announced a new date for holding its parliamentary and presidential elections.

It also said there has not been any recent National Steering Committee to take a decision on the way forward for the party’s elections.

Some portals reported on Monday that the National Steering Committee of the party had met and decided to hold the parliamentary and presidential elections on the earlier stated date; 25th April, 2020.

But the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu denied the claims in a statement, indicating that the last decision of the committee was to suspend the elections indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The party has, till date, not met at any level, to review this position following the President’s decision to lift the partial lockdown imposed on some major cities in the country,” he said in a statement.

John Boadu said the fake memo that was widely circulated on social media was orchestrated by some “political mischief makers” to create disaffection for the party especially because the party and President Nana Akufo-Addo had gained huge popularity globally due to the management of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Read the NPP statement below:

NPP HAS NOT ISSUED ANY MEMO REGARDING THE PARTY’S 2020 PARLIAMENTARY AND PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

The attention of the NPP has been drawn to a supposed leaked internal memo purportedly coming from the National Steering Committee of the party announcing a new date for the party’s 2020 parliamentary and presidential primaries.

The party wishes to state unequivocally that it has NOT issued any such statement/memo and there has not been any emergency National Steering Committee meeting on April 20, 2020, as claimed in the said fake statement/memo.

Indeed, the last National Steering Committee meeting of the party was held on April 14, 2020, at which meeting, the party decided to suspend its primaries till further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the President pursuant to EI 64.

The party has, till date, not met at any level, to review this position following the President’s decision to lift the partial lockdown imposed on some major cities in the country. And, as the party has always done, if any such decision is taken, same will be communicated to the general public through our official platforms including the party’s website: (newpatrioticparty.org)

It is pretty obvious that this fake memo was authored by some political mischief makers to create disaffection for the party and the President, whose popularity has soared significantly across the globe, having demonstrated great leadership in his handling of the COVID-19 situation in Ghana.

Finally, the NPP wishes to state for the avoidance of doubt that until otherwise communicated, the party’s 2020 parliamentary and presidential primaries remain suspended, and the memo being circulated on social media is FAKE and should accordingly be treated with all the disdain that it deserves.

Thank you.

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY