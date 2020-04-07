The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) says it has neither independently tested nor verified COA FS as a treatment for COVID-19.

The Institute gave the indication after some media publications claimed that Noguchi had approved the local medicine for treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Noguchi in a release on its Twitter page indicated that such publications are false and misleading.

NMIMR said no independent test or verification has been done on COA FS to approve it for treatment of COVID-19.

The Director of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Prof Abraham Kwabena Annan in a Citi News interview explained that the drug in its current state cannot cure COVID-19.

“We have not tested it so…as to whether it will work against it [Coronavirus], it has to be tested. We are in touch with the manufacturers but we are not the ones who will test it under the circumstances. The GHS, FDA ourselves and other parties must come together to determine how that kind of thing works,” he said.

Meanwhile, Executive President of the Centre of Awareness Food Supplement (COA FS), manufacturers of COA FS, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, had stated in an earlier interview that the drug can cure the novel coronavirus.

Reports indicate that the claim has attracted wide interest with some members of the public rushing to purchase the product.

Meanwhile, attempts by Citi News to seek clarity from the Centre of Awareness Food Supplement manufacturers of COA FS on the development proved futile.

The company’s PRO said they can only speak to the issue after the company’s board holds a meeting.