Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has initiated a programme to disinfect corporate institutions and other organisation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoomlion is undertaking this exercise through its vector control company Vectorpes and other private vector control companies.

According to Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the exercise is being done “at a highly subsidized cost of 50% discount” to enable “every household and business to benefit in order to curb the further spread of the virus as our support to Corporate Ghana.”

It also added that the initiative is in line with measures put in place by the government of Ghana to minimise the spread and impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on Ghana.

The corporate mass disinfection and fumigation project, is being undertaken with media partners including Citi TV, the Despite Group of Companies, Multimedia Group, Metro TV and GhOne TV among others.

It is aimed at disinfecting and fumigating corporate institutions such as businesses, churches, mosques, banks, warehouses, households, high rise buildings, offices and malls among others at very minimal cost to the organization.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Zoomlion Ghana limited and Vectorpes had already disinfected some vulnerable institutions and major public institutions including the Dworwulu Special School, Akuapem Akropong School for the Blind, Mampong School for the Deaf, the Judicial Service and the Ghana School of Law among others.

Similar activities have been undertaken at the University of Ghana (UG), University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), the Accra Technical University, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), some banks and oil companies among others on highly subsidized business levels.

“Corporate institutions are therefore being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity during this lockdown to disinfect their premises against bacteria, germs and influenza viruses, by contacting numbers provided for immediate inspection, disinfection and fumigation at a 50% discount rate,” the statement from Zoomlion said.

Vectorpes undertakes its assignment with state-of-the-art equipment for disinfection and fumigation using the WHO-approved chemicals.

Some of the equipment being used for the project includes motorized spraying machines, Phoenix fogger machines (car-mounted), Knapsack spraying machines, hand thermal fogger machines, boom spraying vehicles and drones among others with a workforce of about 2000 spraying gangs.

It will be recalled that Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Vectorpes at the onset of the pandemic partnered the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) undertook a disinfection exercise of over 2,000 markets, lorry parks and other public spaces across the 16 regions of Ghana.

“The company acknowledges the technical support it has been receiving from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research at the University of Ghana, Legon,” the statement noted.

Management of the company also advised the public that “As we undertake this exercise will also add our voice to the call on people to stay at home, practice social distancing and all the protocols spelt out by government and the World Health Organisation”.

Other private sector partners in the exercise are Desert Lions, Modapest Ghana, Limited, Fumigations Services Ghana, AsLord Company Limited, and J. A. Biney among others.