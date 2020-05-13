The Tema Metropolis has confirmed 13 cases of COVID-19 since the disease broke out in Ghana.

This is according to the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the area, Felix Nii Annang-La.

According to him, eight of the victims contracted the disease locally in Tema while the remaining victims were imported cases.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a donation event to present 20 units of oxygen-filled cylinders by Sol Energy Ghana Ltd. to the Tema General hospital, Mr. Annang-La said the assembly is on top of issues and the situation in the metropolis remains under the control.

He also revealed that a total of 874 contacts of the victims had been traced

“The eight contact-tracing teams that we set up have been working so actively and at the moment we can say about 874 contacts that have been traced out of the 13 positive cases that we have had so far. The 13 are made up of five from outside [foreigners] and eight from the Tema metropolis….I think so far we are on top of the COVID-19 issues,” he said.

The area has been identified by the government as one of the hotspots for the disease in the country and was recently also part of the areas that were put on lockdown for three weeks as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and aggressively trace and test contacts.

Revenue mobilization

Meanwhile, the mayor has bemoaned the challenges the assembly is facing in mobilizing revenue.

According to him, although the Assembly is managing the situation, its revenues has been badly affected especially during and after the lockdown.

Mr. Annang-La revealed that the assembly has had to look at other sources to sustain itself in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Revenue mobilization has been an issue before the lockdown, during the lockdown and after the lockdown. The target is how to get rid of the COVID-19, we need the money but we are not thinking about the money so much so it has affected us greatly and we are even expecting some support from elsewhere to enable us take care of other things.”

Mr Felix Mensah added that the assembly was calling out to residents of the Metropolis who were owing the Assembly to come forward and make payments.

“I will also use your medium to appeal to all Tema people that whoever is owing to any revenue in terms of property rates they should try and pay because we are in crisis and we need money to deal with issues of COVID-19 and other developmental issues within the Tema Metropolis.”

Donation

Sol Energy’s 20 units of oxygen-filled cylinders are to assist the Tema General Hospital in the fight against COVID-19 and other health issues within the hospital.

The managing director of Sol Energy, Yvette Salome who made the presentation said although Sol energy is also feeling the negative effect of COVID-19 on its business but it considers it useful to support the facility in these trying times.

“We all know that we are not in ordinary times so this is a very difficult decision we had to take but we think it is important we contribute our bit so that life can quickly return to normal.”