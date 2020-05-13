Thirteen health workers of the Ho Teaching Hospital have been asked to self-isolate after coming in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

The 50-year-old victim was rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Hospital last Sunday and was attended to by multiple health workers who tried a resuscitation.

“On further observation, they realised that the patient was exhibiting some of the symptoms for COVID-19 so they quickly had to take a sample to UHAS for testing,” the Public Relations officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Amos Dzah told to Citi News.

“The way they all tried to resuscitate the patient, they have all been exposed in a way and other patients who were there have also been exposed in a way so they had to close that place [Emergency Unit] to disinfect the place and bring back the patient.”

The Emergency Unit resumed operations on Wednesday morning and “others have been working from other units to run the place” since some of its employees are in isolation.

The Volta Region currently has 33 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The areas that have been affected are Ketu South with 21 cases, Kpando with one case, Hohoe with seven and Ho with four cases.

In all, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 5,408 with 514 recoveries.