The Deputy Director of Health in the Eastern Region, Dr Albert Antobre-Boateng has confirmed that 15 health workers in the area have tested positive for Coronavirus.

This represents about 13 percent of the total number of cases recorded in the region.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the Eastern Region as of May 22, 2020, has recorded 106 cases of COVID-19.

Speaking to Citi News on the precautionary measures undertaken to curb further infection among health workers, Dr Antobre-Boateng explained that there are enhanced training and education on personal safety.

He added that they have made available “basic personal protective equipment [to the health professionals].”

“We are ensuring that all health workers irrespective of your category or whatever you’re doing, once in the boundaries of the facility you will be in a face mask.”

Henceforth, “We are stressing that all suspected cases should be treated as positive cases until the results come,” he added.

Regional breakdown of COVID-19 positive health workers

COVID cases in Ghana

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 6,486 from the 6,269 announced on Wednesday, 22nd May 2020.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 4,699 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 988 and 287 cases respectively.