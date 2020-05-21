About 21 persons who entered Ghana through unapproved routes in the Upper West region have been intercepted at the Babile inland post.

The 21 include 14 Ghanaians and seven Burkina Faso nationals.

According to the Immigration Service, all the 21 were aboard a Benz sprinter bus with registration number AS 8400 from Lawra en rout to Techiman when they were stopped around 1800GMT on May 14, 2020.

“At about 1800HRS, the vigilante Immigration Personnel at the Babile Inland post intercepted 21 persons onboard a Benz sprinter bus with registration number AS 8400 – 13 from Lawra to Techiman. They are made up of 14 Ghanaians and 07 Burkina Faso nationals.”

Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu, the Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer in a statement said the Ghanaians comprises of five male adults and seven female adults as well as two children.

“On the other hand, the Burkinabes comprises of two males and 2 females as well as three children. The age range of all 21 persons is between 3 and 46. Initial investigations indicated that their migration was for farming activities around Techiman and its environs.”

While the Ghanaians were handed over to the health personnel for screening and further action, the other ECOWAS nationals were examined by the health personnel and detained under monitoring pending repatriation back to Burkina Faso.