The 245 Ghanaians who were deported from Kuwait have arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

The deportees arrived on a chartered flight today, Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had earlier said all 245 persons will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at an earlier press briefing said, while the Kuwaiti government will take care of the travel cost, the government of Ghana will take care of the cost of quarantine of the deportees and also the treatment of those who may test positive for COVID-19.

The Minister said the National Security, Military, Immigration Service, and Police will ensure that the mandatory quarantine is adequately enforced.

He further indicated that the government will ensure that the gains from the COVID-19 fight are not eroded by the development.

This deportation happened despite the closure of Ghana’s borders.

Follow @EfeAnsah

