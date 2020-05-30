The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has revealed that about 30 health workers in the region have contracted the novel coronavirus.

They include doctors and nurses.

According to the health directorate, the affected workers are responding to treatment.

The total case count in the region stands at 886 with Obuasi leading with 587 and 7 deaths.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang indicated that although the number of confirmed cases in Obuasi is high, the situation is improving.

He added that the general situation in the region is also improving.

“We have a total of 30 heatlh workers having COVID-19 in the region. All of them are doing very well. Out of the total of 43 districts in Ashanti Region, 25 Municipal and districts have recorded COVID-19 cases. We have new infections, however, the good news is that the new infections are going down in all the districts especially in Obuasi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has jumped to 6,096 after 178 new cases were recorded barely 24 hours after the country recorded an increase of 183 cases.

According to figures from the Ghana Health Service, 19 more recoveries have also been confirmed, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,773.

The death toll still stands at 31.

The update indicated that the increase came from four regions: the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.

Case count per region

Greater Accra Region – 4,536

Ashanti Region – 886

Central Region – 258

Western Region – 111

Eastern Region – 100

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 41

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0