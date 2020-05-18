Thirty-six bills are expected to be presented to Parliament when the House reconvenes on Tuesday [May 19, 2020].

These Bills include the Affirmative Action Bill, 2020, the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the National Ambulance Service (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Eighteen out of the 36 Bills are currently at the Committee level and are expected to be worked on during this meeting.

Bills at the committee level include the Public Universities Bill, 2020; Conduct of Public Officers Bills, 2018; Exemptions Bill, 2019; Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill, 2018; Intestate Succession Bill, 2018.

A statement from Parliament said the Ghana Cocoa Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which is with the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, will be read a second time.

The Education Regulatory Bodies Bill, 2019, Pre-Tertiary Education Bill, 2019; the Land Bill, 2018 among others are at the consideration stage.

The statement said sector ministers are also expected to attend the meeting and “answer questions pertinent to their Ministries.

Parliament also gave the assurance that it will observe the social distancing protocol during the meeting.

The leadership of Parliament has already indicated that it will allow some Members of Parliament (MPs) to occupy the public gallery in order to adequately observe the social distancing protocol.

