The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama has directed the various district assemblies without hospitals to identify and release a minimum of 15 acres of land for the projects.

“This exercise must be completed with all necessary documents prepared by 31st May, 2020,” a letter from the Minister said.

She further urged Regional Ministers overseeing the selected districts “to take a personal interest in facilitating the smooth take-off of this very important initiative.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo first announced the construction of hospitals as a response to the renewed focus on the health sector because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district hospitals will be standard 100-bed facilities and will also have accommodation for staff.