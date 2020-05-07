The leadership of the Greater Accra Markets Association has asked all market women and traders to strictly adhere to the directive on the wearing of face masks.

The Association says market women stand a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 hence the need to comply with the precautionary measures.

The group made the call after the Coastal Development Authority presented a total of 70,000 face masks and sanitizers to market associations and fisherfolk in the Greater Accra Region.

The President of the Greater Accra Markets Association, Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan speaking to Citi News said, “We are going to educate our market women. They should put the masks on but not put it around their necks. They should remove it only when they want to drink water. They should use water, soap and sanitizer to clean their hands especially after they have touched money.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaibu says the gesture will be extended to all six regions under the authority’s watch.

“We are replicating this in all the six regions within the coastal development zone. From Greater Accra, we’ll go to the Central Region. You know Kasoa is one of the regions suffering from the spread. From there, we’ll go to the Western, Volta and Western North regions,” he noted.

Compulsory wearing of face masks

Food vendors, commercial vehicle drivers, commuters on public transports, and every other facility accessible to the public have been subjected to compulsory wearing of nose masks, following the constant increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This order, which is in compliance with the Public Health Act, was given in a statement issued by the Ghana Health Service on behalf of the Minister of Health.

“Pursuant to section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2013 (Act 851), the Minister responsible for Health by an Executive Instrument (E.I.61) declared COVID-19 a public health emergency. Section 170 (1) provides that the Minister of Health may order an individual to take a preventive measure in respect of public health matters,” it said.

The statement continued, “The Minister of Health thereby directs the use of face masks in all public places where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing. The general public is encouraged to wear a mask or face covering when going out whether sick or not or attending to a sick person.”