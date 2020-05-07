The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two residents of Adabraka for vandalising a police station in the area.

The two were part of an angry mob that stormed the police station yesterday [Wednesday] to protest the death of a man who fell and drowned in the Odaw River while being pursued by police who were trying to arrest him.

In a Citi News interview, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu Anim said the incident is currently being investigated.

“We are investigating this. We will give subsequent updates.”

He also refuted the claim that police personnel were responsible for the death.

“No he [ the deceased] was not chased by police officers. The place is a hideout for criminals so one police officer could go there and make an arrest. “

The Assemblyman for the area, Hendrick Noble Kinnah had early on told Citi News he heard of the incident on Wednesday evening at around 5:41 PM.

He further said some residents accused the police of causing the death, saying “it is the policeman who pushed him into the water [the drain].”

Upon hearing of the incident, assemblyman said he first made his way to the Adabraka police station where he saw a police officer who had been assaulted.

“I saw two policemen here. One had been beaten and he had blood on his mouth.”

