The Aflao Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service is on a manhunt for four individuals who were allegedly transporting some parcels of contraband goods suspected to be Marijuana into neighbouring Togo.

According to Immigration personnel, the suspects upon seeing them, escaped with their motorbikes, leaving behind the goods.

The Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the GIS, Felix Klu Agyei told Citi News the intercepted goods will be handed over to the Narcotics Control Board, after investigations.

“Our men were detailed for a dawn patrol and they saw some motor riders rushing to that particular area so our men quickly arranged themselves to monitor their activities. Four motor riders approached that very spot.

“They were aiming to cross into Togo so our men rushed on them but unfortunately they managed to escape. As it stands now, we have tasked our secret intelligence team to look out for them.”

Ghana legalises cannabis for health and industrial purposes

Ghana recently decriminalised the use of cannabis for health and industrial purposes.

Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019 on March 21, 2020.

The law also makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

The Commission, however, will still have the mandate to control and eliminate the trafficking of prohibited narcotic drugs to ensure public safety