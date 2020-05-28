Trainees under Newmont Ghana Ahafo’s ApprenticeshipTraining Programme have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth GHS 12,000 to four health facilities in the Asutifi North and Tano North Districts of the Ahafo region.

The gesture is the group’s voluntary contribution to the Region’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beneficiary health facilities included Kenyasi, Gyedu, Yamfo and Techire – all within the Ahafo mine’s host communities.

The items donated included 4000 pieces of hand gloves, 1000 pieces of face masks, 80 bottles of hand sanitizers and four gallons of liquid soap.

Presenting the items, leader of the Apprentices, Franklin Boakye said, “We see the fight against COVID-19 as a shared responsibility so we decided to put our allowances together and support these health facilities to make the fight against coronavirus in our region successful.”

The Asutifi North District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Foster Nyarko, who received the equipment on behalf of the four health centers, thanked the apprentices for the gesture. He revealed that so far, the district had sent samples of six (6) suspected cases of COVID-19 to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, (KCCR), but all came out negative. He urged the public to observe all safety protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. The Ahafo Region has not recorded any COVID-19 case yet.

The Apprenticeship Training Programme was established by Newmont Ghana in 2005 as part of the company’s commitment to help young people within its host communities acquire employable skills.