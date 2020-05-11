A member of the National Democratic Congress’ COVID-19 Technical Team, Dr. Prosper Akanbong has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of diverting his focus from the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and delving into politics.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, Dr. Akanbong said he did not understand why President Akufo-Addo will take on critics of his management of the COVID-19 fight when “he himself called for everyone to come on board to help fight this COVID-19 pandemic. He called on political parties, he called on Ghanaians and everyone. Now when people are coming to make recommendations and suggestions and lending their supports in terms of PPE and food items, what political relevance are they trying to gain from this?”

“I think that he [President Akufo-Addo] is trying to change his focus from the management of COVID-19 to be political because most of these political parties were already grouping and being relevant before this pandemic came,” he argued.

President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday urged Ghanaians not to begrudge political actors criticising government’s handling of the COVID-19 fight.

According to him, most of the critics are political actors seeking to stay relevant.

“I know some political actors will want you to believe that our current numbers represent a failure on the part of Government. Do not begrudge them. They need to make such comments for their political survival. On the contrary, we must be emboldened in the knowledge that the four thousand, seven hundred (4,700) persons infected, so far, with the virus, have been identified, taken out of the population, isolated and are being treated,” the President said.

Akufo-Addo’s lecture on nutrition unnecessary

Dr. Akanbong on the Citi Breakfast Show further said the President’s admonishment of Ghanaians to indulge in activities that will improve personal hygiene and fitness was not necessary.

“I will say that he should have spared us the lecture on nutrition because that was not necessary. He should have left those to his technical people to do it. He shouldn’t be telling us now,” he urged.

As of Sunday, May 10, 2020, Ghana’s case count of the outbreak, stood at 4,700 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.

Extension of ban public gathering

President Akufo-Addo also extended the national ban on public gatherings including religious activities, festivals, and funerals till the end of May.

The extension comes into full force today, Monday, May 11, 2020.

He said while the ban has created a lot of inconvenience for many Ghanaians, “we have no option but to stay focused.”