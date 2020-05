The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 22nd May 2020, swore into office two newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu.

Their swearing-in were done at separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s Presidency.