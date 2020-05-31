Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight on the country’s fight against COVID-19.

This will be the tenth time such a televised address will be delivered by the President since Ghana confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the address at 9:30 pm.

Ghanaians are expectant that President Akufo-Addo during the address will ease the various restrictions imposed on Ghanaians as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

Economist warns against easing of restrictions

Meanwhile, a Health Economist at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Gordon Abekah Nkrumah has advised against the lifting of the Coronavirus restrictions without a critical assessment of the impact the move will have on the medico-socio-economic activities in the country.

He argues that any attempt to relax the embargoes should be properly thought through devoid of any political expediency.

The ban has been in force for the past ten weeks.

First announced on March 15, 2020, the ban was to expire after a month however President Akufo-Addo through another executive instrument

The ban is expected to expire on Sunday, 31st May 2020.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count

Per the latest [31st May 2020] Ghana Health Service (GHS) statistics on COVID-19 in Ghana, the confirmed cases in Ghana are now 7,881. The number includes 36 victims who have succumbed and 2,841 people who have recovered.

