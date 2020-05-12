The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed gratitude to all staff members of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research for their “breathtaking” role in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

This was after he paid a surprise visit to Ghana’s largest lab testing for coronavirus in the country on Sunday, May 10.

On their part, the management of the institute also showed their appreciation for the President’s handling of the pandemic.

They further noted that they hoped to receive more funding from the government for the running of the facility.

“We want to say a very big thank you to you. Because since we started this journey of COVID-19 emergency response, we have experienced very matured competent leadership from you. And everything has gone smoothly so far, and we believe that as we continue to put in the hard work, with the way you are driving the ship, we will very soon be able to contain COVID-19.”

They continued, “On behalf of the institute and the university, I would like to say a big thank you for that foresight to dedicate some funding for the exercise. It has come in handy, and we are very grateful for it, and we look forward to the future. We believe that with the signals that we have seen from your end, in the future, this institute will benefit from some regular annual budget to run the institute an maintain the facility and that will be the end o the line.”

Backlog cleared at Noguchi

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research had recently completed testing the backlog of about 18,000 samples, giving it room to now test and report on samples within 24 hours.

This is according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye.

Making a presentation at a Minister for Information press briefing last Tuesday, Dr. Kumah Aboagye said the last batch of the backlog was cleared over the weekend and the results were part of 550 cases confirmed in the Ghana Health Service update as at when the cases stood at 2,197.