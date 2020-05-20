President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee, to replace the recently sacked Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly has failed to secure the needed votes required for him to be confirmed as the new MCE for the area.

The nominee, Benjamin Kesse, only managed to secure 22 YES votes from the 42 assembly members who voted.

Mr. Kesse was expected to secure at least 28 YES votes to meet the two-thirds majority required for him to be confirmed as the new MCE for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly.

His nomination comes after the President dismissed the former MCE, Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, last week without giving any explanation.

Members of the assembly are expected to converge after 10 days for the second round of the voting process to confirm or reject the MCE nominee.

It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointment of Mr. Gilbert Asmah from his position as the Chief Executive for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly a week ago.

Mr. Gilbert Asmah was appointed in January 2017.

Accusations

It was reported that some executives of the NPP in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality earlier asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, remove Gilbert Asmah, from his duty post.

The party members claimed they had lost faith in the MCE and called for his removal from office for non-performance.

According to them, instead of the MCE working to consolidate the gains of the party in the area, he was covertly knocking off the NPP’s political fortunes in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.