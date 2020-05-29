4 To Score is Betway’s free-to-play football predictions game, where you can win a jackpot of GHS 30,000 by correctly predicting the first player to score in our four selected matches.

How to Play:

Each game week Betway selects four matches that will stand between you and the 4 To Score prize. All you have to do is select the player you think will open the scoring in each match. If you think the match will end in a goalless draw, choose No Goalscorer.

This week’s games:

Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

Paderbon vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig

Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen: Rabbi Matondo

Relegation-threatened Werder Bremen will be looking to build on two positive results when they travel to an out-of-form Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Bremen, who occupy 17th spot in the table, have picked up four points from their last two matches, but Schalke have lost each of their three games since the Bundesliga resumed on May 16.

In that period, Schalke have conceded 9 goals and only managed to score 1.

This is certainly a difficult one to call but I’m going with Schalke youngster Rabbi Matondo popping up with the opening goal.

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf: Leon Goretzka

Dusseldorf may have drawn 3-3 on this ground last season, but there is little prospect of them scoring the first goal in this one.

Goretzka looks a good shout to do the business for Bayern. He has scored nine goals for club and country this season, including three in his last four home games.

He netted the first of the game against Frankfurt last Saturday, the second time that he has done that for Bayern this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin: Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is Monchengladbach’s top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 8 goals. More importantly, he has bagged two goals in his last three matches, showing that he has not forgotten his shooting boots during that 7-week hiatus.

The Frenchman has averaged two shots per game in the last three matches, so should be there or thereabouts when Gladbach go forward.

Union Berlin have only scored one goal since the restart and have netted the fourth-fewest (33) in the Bundesliga this season, so we can rule out a Berlin player getting the opener.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn: Jadon Sancho

With Erling Haaland limping off against Dortmund, all eyes will be on Jadon Sancho when Dortmund face Paderborn.

Paderborn are bottom of the table so it’s definitely sensible to back a Dortmund player here, with a resurgent performance likely after their loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Sancho is due a start this weekend after being limited to three substitute appearances since the Bundesliga returned.

The winger has scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other Dortmund player, with three of those being the opener.

Cologne v Leipzig: Timo Werner

He’s not the most adventurous pick, but Werner’s too good an option to leave out here.

The Leipzig striker is the Bundesliga’s second-highest scorer and bagged a hat-trick in last weekend’s 5-0 win over Mainz.

He opened the scoring in that game and in Leipzig’s meeting with Cologne earlier this season.

Visit Betway’s football betting page.