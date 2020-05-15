RB Leipzig vs Freiburg

Take away a title from the equation in the last three seasons and RB Leipzig are the most consistent side in the Bundesliga especially when they play at the Red Bull Arena.

Nagelsmann’s side made an example of Tottenham in the champion’s league by not just beating them but outclassed them before COVID – 19 halted football.

The long recess, however, raises questions about fitness for both teams and this is where the individual quality of Leipzig will shone through.

Boasting a joint best defense in the league as well as an attack only bettered by Bayern Munich and Dortmund, Leipzig are poised to recommence their chase of an elusive Bundesliga crown against a team that is yet to win against them at home.

RB Leipzig are overwhelming favourites to win

Personally I believe the home side will be at their dominant best and can score goals in droves

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04

A local derby is always a recipe for a tasty encounter and this one is as fierce as it gets in the Bundesliga.

Only problem is that Dortmund will not be able to count on their boisterous fans at the Signal Iduna Park as games are being played behind closed doors.

With Bayern only four points above them in top spot they need no motivation to go out and win this match as they seek a first league title in eight years.

Before the break, Schalke 04 had endured a barren spell of 6 games without a win but still occupy the final Europa League spot in 6th place.

With key players like Sancho, Reus and Witsel all a doubt for the match Schalke will fancy an unlikely upset.

The visitors have not tasted defeat in their last three short trips to Signal Iduna Park, but BVB have not lost at home in all competitions this season.

Being a derby, the form guide also typically gets thrown out the window.

It's a dicey one

Dortmund also have issues keeping clean sheets in games and their rivals will test their resolve.

This feels like a game that will see both sides find the back of the net