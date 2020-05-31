The Chiefs and Elders of Bolgatanga, Nabdam, Bongo and Tongo, known jointly as BONABOTO, have petitioned President Akufo-Addo to set up a Committee to investigate circumstances under which a planned airport project in Bolgatanga was diverted to Paga.

The group is accusing Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda of altering the said plan.

At a meeting with President Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House, Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional area, who led the delegation, Tong Raana Nalebtang Robert Mosore said the issue should be investigated.

“Mr President, contrary to your firm commitment to the people of Bongo, our honourable Joseph Adda, since taking over as Minister for Aviation has been making frantic efforts to redevelop the technically unsuitable Paga airstrip against the interest of the people of the Upper East Region and the North East Region. Our case between the Bolgatanga airport in the Regional capital is not born out of ethnic interests but on a real technical and commercial basis and so we carry here a petition on behalf of our people, and signed by the paramount chiefs of the BONABOTO area and chiefs of Sumbrungu and Bolga-Sirigu. With the background of the Bolgatanga airport, and weeks of meetings between the Regional Coordinating Committee and civil aviation we have the plan of the airport herewith for your review and consideration.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced plans by the government to convert the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital into a Teaching Hospital for the training of doctors.

The Tong-Raana Kugbilsong Nalebtang Robert Mosore, commended the President for his proactive leadership.

[adrotate group="5"]

“Leaders have fallen short in protecting their citizens in the wake of the COVID-19. Your proactive leadership has saved the lives of Ghanaians and you really deserve commendation,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the President for the development projects in the BONABOTO area over the past three years including the US$1 billion Pwalugu Dam, support to farmers through the Planting for Food and Jobs, among others.